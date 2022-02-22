After exposing him on Twitter, Wriddhiman Saha unwilling to reveal name of journalist who threatened him

Senior India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has been garnering the limelight of late after he was dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Hours after he was dropped from the Test side on Saturday, Saha took to Twitter to expose a 'well-respected' journalist' for his insulting and threatening messages to the cricketer.

Saha shared a screenshot of his chat with the journalist on Twitter to expose him and slam him for his disrespectful behaviour. Ever since his tweet, the cricket fraternity has united to extend support to the wicket-keeper batter while urging him to name and shame the journalist who insulted him for refusing an interview with him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also taken cognisance of the matter and is all set to conduct an investigation in the matter. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday confirmed that the board will ask Saha to reveal the name of the journalist so that action can be taken against the culprit.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

However, Saha has said he is not willing to reveal the name of the journalist as he doesn't want to destroy somebody's career. Saha said the intention behind his tweet was to expose the journalist for disrespecting a player's wish but he doesn't want to pull someone down.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Saha said he also wanted to put the conversation out in public to ensure no player has to face such a situation in their career. The senior cricketer said the journalist who is behind the controversial text messages has learnt his lesson.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again," said Saha.

Saha was dropped from India's Test squad on Saturday along with some other senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. Saha has been told by the Indian team management and chief selector Chetan Sharma that he won't be considered for selection in Tests in the future. The wicket-keeper batter last played for India in the Test series against New Zealand at home in November last year.

Saha revealed he has not recieved any messages from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly yet but former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha did call him to ask if he wants to take the matter forward and take legal action against the said journalist.

“Ojha called me and said, ‘I won’t ask you about anything which is personal. If you feel that you want to go further on this or pursue the matter legally, the BCCI would support you’. I told him that at the moment I wasn’t willing and gave him the reasons. He responded to it saying, it was completely my decision,” Saha said.

