After Asia Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy could also be moved out of Pakistan - Reports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might have to deal with another blow, as after reports of them losing the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023, they probably will lose the chance of hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy too, for which there will be monetary compensation.

As per the latest reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling over changing venues for the upcoming events – the 2024 T20 World Cup (in West Indies and the USA) and the 2025 Champions Trophy (in Pakistan). News18 CricketNext reported earlier that ICC could switch the 2024 T20 WC from West Indies and USA to Ireland and Scotland, while the 2025 Champions Trophy could be moved to West Indies and the USA from Pakistan.

Sources close to the information have revealed though the talks are in their initial stages now, the chances of this happening are higher considering the lack of infrastructure in the USA for hosting of the multi-team event.

“The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging. Even if they successfully host the upcoming Major League Cricket, hosting an event like the T20 World Cup is a different ball game altogether. Where will you host the matches when the venues aren’t ready? Also, a long tournament in the far west could be a loss-making proposition for the broadcasters in the sub-continent, where the returns are highest,” sources close to the information said, as quoted by Cricket Addictor.

Besides, the broadcasters for the next ICC media rights are also believed to agree to this proposal, and if everything falls in place, the changes might be implemented. What reasons behind changing venues? So, why this change is happening in the first place? Because of the scheduling constraint in the UK - the matches can only be played from May to June – which is the same window when the next year’s T20 World Cup is scheduled in the Caribbean and the USA. As a result, the ICC has looked into Scotland and Ireland as alternative options.

Now if that happens, the ICC can switch the venue of the 2025 Champions Trophy from Pakistan to West Indies and the USA – giving the USA more time to prepare the required infrastructure for the tournament. Also, since the Champions Trophy will host fewer matches in comparison to T20 World Cup, hosting 2025 CT in WI and the USA looks like a logistically viable option.

However, the report also suggested that none of the countries mentioned to host these events have signed a ‘hosting agreement’ yet, as ICC will try to convince Pakistan for the swap by potentially compensating them monetarily for the change.