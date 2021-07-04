'Afghanistan don’t have to play T20 qualifiers, you have to': Aakash Chopra reacts to Arjuna Ranatunga's remarks

Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string Indian team' remarks stirred a major controversy ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka limited-over series. Now, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has reacted to his comments and said that the Sri Lankan side is struggling itself.

In his latest YouTube video, Chopra said, “It is absolutely right that it is not the main team, the likes of Bumrah, Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are not there. But is it really like a B-grade team?”

“India's probable ODI XI has played 471 ODIs in total, of course, this is not the first team. When Sri Lanka picks the team, it will be interesting to see how many matches in all they have played. When you try to match experience to experience, it will be a very exciting exercise,” he added.

Chopra went on to add that Sri Lanka will have to play Word T20 qualifiers, whereas, Afghanistan don't and there is still a possibility that the Lankan team might not qualify for the T20 World Cup.

“Sri Lanka will have to look inwards as well. Let’s be honest, Afghanistan don’t have to play the World T20 qualifiers, you have to. This is a reality. The truth is that Sri Lankan cricket is really struggling at the moment, even if you look at the England numbers now,” Chopra said.

“There is a possibility they may not qualify for the T20 World Cup, that they do not come in the main draw at all. You may not be there in the Super 12. That is also a reality and Afghanistan is already there,” he added.

Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will play limited-over series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will miss the services of several senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they are currently touring in England.