AFG vs PAK 3rd T20 live streaming: Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match preview, time, venue and playing XI

AFG vs PAK 3rd T20 live streaming: The Afghan cricket team is on a roll. They thrashed Pakistanis in the first two matches of the three-match T20 series, and now look all set to continue the winning streak on Monday, March 27. This is historic, as they were unable to defeat Pakistanis in the T20 format before. Now, the final match of the series will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground, and the Rashid Khan-led side will strive to pull off a series whitewash.

The men in green will need to step it up as they battle for their honour in the last game in Sharjah after the complete defeat in the previous two games. The pitch conditions were a significant factor in the matches as Shadab Khan's Pakistan recorded back-to-back low scores.

AFG vs PAK 3rd T20 match details

The third T20 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on Monday, March 27. The venue of the match is the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST and at 9:00 PM PKT. Live-stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

AFG vs PAK 3rd T20 match live streaming details

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match won’t be televised in India. To watch the live streaming of the AFG vs PAK 3rd T20 match, fans should visit the FanCode website or use the FanCode app.

In Pakistan, the match will be televised LIVE on Geo Super and PTV. The match will start at 9:00 PKT.

AFG vs PAK 3rd T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Afghanistan playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah

