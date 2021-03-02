Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage

Jasprit Bumrah is set to get married and had asked for some days off, following which the ace Indian pacer was relieved from India’s squad citing ‘personal reasons.’

According to ANI, Bumrah is getting married and hence, asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give him some days off to prepare for the same.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the BCCI in the know of developments have confirmed that the pacer is set to get married soon and has taken a leave to prepare for the same. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source said.

The 27-year-old pacer played two of the three Tests in the ongoing four-match series against England and scalped four wickets in what was his first home Test series since making his debut for India. Bumrah was wicket-less in the third Test in his home ground in Ahmedabad as spinners wreaked havoc with the pink-ball.

Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England in a bid to complete workload management.

Meanwhile, India are already 2-1 in the four-Test series against England and with a draw or win in the last match, the Virat Kohli-led side would qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship, scheduled to be played at Lord’s later this year. New Zealand have already qualified for the summit clash of WTC.