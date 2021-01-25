Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls unveil team jersey with captain Dwayne Bravo

Delhi Bulls, one of Abu Dhabi T10 League’s leading franchises, has launched their team’s jersey for the 4th edition of the exhilarating league. The shortest format of the game is being touted as the next big thing in cricket, and the jersey’s new design exemplifies the rush and fan frenzy evoked by the team’s cricketing talents.

Fans from across the world witnessed captain Dwayne Bravo sporting the new jersey. The event had a one-of-a-kind launch, which involved a live virtual engagement with Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone, donning the new team graphics. Delhi Bulls recently decided to retain Sunny Leone as the Official Brand Ambassador of the team for 2021 edition as well, as they believe that she continues to ooze confidence and class, and possesses a ‘never say never attitude’, which is in line with the Delhi Bulls team’s core values.

Speaking about the launch, Delhi Bulls’ official brand ambassador, Sunny Leone, said, “I have been eagerly waiting for the 4th edition of the T10 league to commence, and I am delighted and honoured to be associated with Delhi Bulls. I am excited about cheering for the team once again, and I really want us to win the league this time. I wish the team and staff all the success in the upcoming season.”

The theme of the new jersey represents the new and energised team that has been onboarded, which includes coach Andy Flower and explosive West Indian all-rounder and Delhi Bulls’ new captain Dwayne Bravo. Their combination worked wonders last season, as they led the previous team to victory. After taking over the reins of captaincy from Eoin Morgan, Dwayne and his team will be working their magic for Delhi Bulls this season. An incredible mix of several marquee pacers and hitters have made it to this season’s squad, including T20 biggies like Mohammad Nabi, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Ali Khan, and Sherfane Rutherford, among others.

Speaking at the jersey launch event, Delhi Bulls’ Owner, Neelesh Bhatnagar, said, “The much-awaited 4th season is finally here, and the team has put in a lot of hard work to make it happen during such trying times. The jersey’s new design is phenomenal, and I just cannot wait to wear it for all the games. Additionally, we are happy to bring Sunny Leone back onboard as our Brand Ambassador, and hope we have an enriching and competitive season that leads us to the cup.”

The 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will commence from the 28th of January.