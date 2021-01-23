6 Indian cricketers got this special gift from Anand Mahindra for their historic win against Australia

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra on Saturday took to Twitter and announced that he will be gifting brand-new SUVs to five Indian players, who made their Test debut against Australia and Shardul Thakur. As per the billionaire, he gifted these cars to players for their outstanding performance in Australia that helped India win an away and crucial Test series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and top the WTC table.

Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur will be receiving Thar SUV for their vital contribution.

The chairman of the Mahindra group took to Twitter and wrote: "Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible.

"Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company.

"The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority," Mahindra wrote in a series of tweets.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced a whopping INR 5 crore bonus for Team India after its historic achievement against Australia as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Indian team defied all the odds by winning the Test series despite missing some of their biggest stars. Moreover, they ended Australia’s 32-year-old unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to cap off the fantastic Test series that has been a spectacle in every sense.