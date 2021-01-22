India vs England: Full schedule, squads, telecast - All you need to know

England are set to tour India for a full-fledged series starting from February 4. India and England will lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs in what promises to be enthralling series of cricket.

England will visit India after the completion of their ongoing two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

While England have had a confidence booster after comfortably beating Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, India are on a high after their historic Test series triumph against Australia.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

The Test series will also witness the pink-ball Test (third Test) in the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium as the venue in Ahmedabad gears up to host its maiden international fixture.

The gruelling tour will start with four Test matches, followed by five T20Is before ending it with a three-match ODI series. The squads for the first two Tests have been announced by both England and India.

ALSO READ: 'Beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive': Former England spinner Graeme Swann

India vs England: Squads

Team India squad for first two Tests: India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (C), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

India vs England: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The India-England series will be live on various channels of Star Sports. The live streaming of matches will be available on Hotstar.

England Tour of India: Full Schedule

Tests

Friday 5-9 February: 1st Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday 13-17 February: 2nd Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 24-28 February: 3rd Test - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 4-8 March: 4th Test – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

T20Is

Friday 12 March: 1st T20I – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunday 14 March: 2nd T20I – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday 16 March: 3rd T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 18 March: 4th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Saturday 20 March: 5th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

ODIs

Tuesday 23 March: 1st ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Friday 26 March: 2nd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Sunday 28 March: 3rd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Monday 29 March: Touring party departs India