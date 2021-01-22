IPL 2021 auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

The players auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to be held on February 18, a BCCI official told PTI on Friday. With the IPL 2021 retention deadline passed and trading window set to end on February 4, the BCCI official has said that the IPL 2021 players auction will take place on February 18 while adding the venue for the same is yet to be decided.

"The auction will be held on February 18. The venue is yet to be decided," the official said.

The BCCI is also undecided on whether the IPL 2021 will be conducted in India or not. However, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly emphasised that everything would be done to keep the lucrative T20 tournament at its home.

IPL 2020 was taken abroad, to the United Arab Emirates, in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the BCCI successfully pulled off the multi-team tournament without a hitch.

Smooth conduct of India's full-fledged home series against England, scheduled to start from February 5, should pave the way for the cash-rich tournament to be held at home.

Meanwhile, elite players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris among others were released from their respective franchise on the IPL 2021 retention deadline.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 after a splendid show in the UAE as the Rohit Sharma-led outfit lifted a record fifth IPL trophy.