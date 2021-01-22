After Yo-Yo, BCCI introduces new fitness test for Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new fitness test for the Indian cricket team. The new fitness test will be an addition to the already existing Yo-Yo test, that has played an important role in converting this Indian side into world-beaters.

The Yo-Yo fitness test has set fresh benchmarks in terms of fitness when it comes to Indian cricket and its introduction has helped Indian players become better on the field in all departments of the game.

The players who want to represent India will now have to clear another speed and endurance test over a distance of 2km in what will be a time-trial test.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the benchmark for the pace bowlers would be 8 minutes and 15 seconds whereas the batsmen, spinners and wicket-keepers would have to cover the 2km distance in 8 minutes and 30 seconds. Notably, the latest speed and endurance test doesn't replace the Yo-Yo test but will act as another assessment test.

“The Board felt that the current fitness standard played a huge role in getting our fitness to the next level. It is important to take our fitness level to another level now. The time trial exercise will help us to compete even better. The Board will keep updating the standards every year,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the daily.

Elite athletes such as Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey among others would be expected to clear the new test in lesser time while the minimum score for the Yo-Yo test remains at 17.1

All the BCCI contracted players have been informed about the latest development and the criteria following necessary clearance from the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. The new test will reportedly be carried out from the next series. However, the players who were a part of the Test series in Australia have been exempted from the speed and endurance test for the month of February but those who are in contention for the limited-overs series would be required to clear it.