How are Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane different as captains? R Ashwin gives his take

Ajinkya Rahane's terrific captaincy record has started discussions on captaincy style with fans and former cricketers comparing his leadership traits with full-time Indian captain Virat Kohli. While Rahane led Team India to a historic Test series win over Australia recently, Kohli will be back in-charge in the home series against England. A crucial cog in the Indian side, Ravichandran Ashwin has now opened up about the captaincy style between Kohli and Rahane.

Rahane's calm and composed demeanour was lauded by many while his aggressive bowling and fielding changes helped India come back to the series to win it 2-1. However, Kohli's 'in your face' and expressive approach have helped India win 33 Test matches out of 56 in which Kohli has led Team India.

Ashwin, talking about Rahane and Kohli's captaincy, said that a captain and his achievements can be only good as the team while adding the Indian cricket team, in the past, has enjoyed great results due to quality players in the dressing room.

The veteran Indian spinner further said there is not much difference in the duo's captaincy style. Ashwin said that while Kohli is more expressive and communicative, Rahane is much quieter than him.

"Rahane has led India in about five Tests and Kohli much more and that’s the first difference. I am totally blown away by the kind of comparisons people like to make when it comes to captaincy. All along it was about MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and their styles of leadership. People just want to pick on it and just talk about it because it makes the headlines,” Ashwin told The New Indian Express.

While Kohli has a brilliant win percentage of 58.92 as a Test captain after leading India in 56 Tests including 33 wins, 13 defeats and 10 draws; Rahane is yet to lose a match as Indian Test captain after leading the side in five Tests with four wins and one draw.

"Personally, I feel that as a captain your achievements can only be as good as the team that you get. I feel this Indian team has had some wonderful results in the past because of quality players and human beings in the dressing room. Virat and Rahane have been captain and vice-captain for as long as I can remember now. They lend great balance to the team,” Ashwin said.

"As soon as Virat left, it was just an extension and nobody had to tell Jinks how things had to be operated and it was an automatic transition that happened. For me, it was an extension of what’s been happening in the last 5 years. We have played under Jinks in the Dharamshala Test (Against Oz in 2017) and then the Test against Afghanistan and we know what to expect. When the players know what to expect, things get a lot easier. I wouldn’t say there is a distinct difference in their style of captaincy. It's just the people they are. Virat is more expressive, communicative and in your face while Jinks doesn’t do these three things. But the way they captain the side is pretty much similar,” the 34-year-old who picked up 12 wickets in three Tests in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 added.