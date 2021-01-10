'Absolutely unacceptable': Virat Kohli condemns alleged racial incident at SCG

Team India were allegedly racially attacked in the on-going Pink Test by some sections of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Many cricketing stalwarts condemn the incident and called in unfortunate. Now, Indian captain, Virat Kohli has condemned the incident that took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli, who left Team India after the first Test to go on paternity leave, was disappointed with the racial incident that took place at the SCG.

He took to Twitter and wrote: "Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field."

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," he added.

On Day 4 of the third Test, the play was halted for over 8 minutes as Indian paceman Siraj in to stop play while fielding on the fine leg boundary just before tea. According to the veteran journalist Boria Majumdar, Siraj was called a 'brown dog' by some people present in the crowd.

Cricket Australia was quick to apologise and condemn this act. However, now they released a statement which read: "Cricket Australia has launched an investigation in parallel with NSW police into a crowd incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday at the conclusion of 86th over of Australia's second innings."