'Very unfortunate': Former cricketers fume after racial attacks on Team India at SCG

Former cricketing stalwarts have condemned the alleged racial abuse against the Indian players by some section in the crowd in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series."

"Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.

Australian legend Tom Moody tweeted and wrote: "Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way."

Former Aussie batsman told Fox Cricket: "It's terrible behaviour and I can't believe it's still happening in this day and age. They should be banned for life from coming to cricket. The Indians have come here to our shores to entertain us, play some great cricket, we should be so grateful that we can watch some live sport. To treat the players like that is unacceptable."

Legendary spinner turned commentator Shane Warne urged authorities to give "severe punishment" to the members of the crowd who hurled racial slurs at Siraj and Bumrah.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful. Should never happen, especially what's happened in the last 12 months or so with everything else around the world. Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits," said Warne.

Cricket Australia apologised for the disgraceful incident. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security."

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."