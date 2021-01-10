Cricket Australia launch investigation following alleged racial incident at SCG

Team India were allegedly racially attacked in the on-going Pink Test by some sections of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cricket Australia, who earlier apologised for the incident, has now launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today.

On Day 4 of the third Test, the play was halted for over 8 minutes as Indian paceman Siraj in to stop play while fielding on the fine leg boundary just before tea. According to the veteran journalist Boria Majumdar, Siraj was called a 'brown dog' by some people present in the crowd.

Breaking: I am appalled to say Siraj was called a brown dog today in Sydney. This is what was said today morning to go with all the other abuse. Just throwing the spectators out isn’t enough. We need some real action if we have to stop this. Watch @SportsTodayofc 5@5 for more. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 10, 2021 ×

Umpires and security guards attended the boundary before six people were removed from their seats by NSW Police.

Cricket Australia was quick to apologise and condemn this act. However, now they released a statement which read: "Cricket Australia has launched an investigation in parallel with NSW police into a crowd incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday at the conclusion of 86th over of Australia's second innings."

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021 ×

According to the Australian board, the six people removed by the NSW police were interviewed by the authorities.

They also quoted Sean Carroll, who is Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security. He said: "The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable. We thank Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today's incident, which we are now in the process of investigation."

Carroll went on to say that the spirit of the Test match has been "tarnished" over the past two days and apologised to Team India once again.