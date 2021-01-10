Cricket Australia launch investigation following alleged racial incident at SCG

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 10, 2021, 03.00 PM(IST)

Racial attacks on Team India at SCG Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the Australian board, the six people removed by the NSW police were interviewed by the authorities. 

Team India were allegedly racially attacked in the on-going Pink Test by some sections of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cricket Australia, who earlier apologised for the incident, has now launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today.

ALSO READ: 'Very unfortunate': Former cricketers fume after racial attacks on Team India at SCG

On Day 4 of the third Test, the play was halted for over 8 minutes as Indian paceman Siraj in to stop play while fielding on the fine leg boundary just before tea. According to the veteran journalist Boria Majumdar, Siraj was called a 'brown dog' by some people present in the crowd. 

×

Umpires and security guards attended the boundary before six people were removed from their seats by NSW Police.

Cricket Australia was quick to apologise and condemn this act. However, now they released a statement which read: "Cricket Australia has launched an investigation in parallel with NSW police into a crowd incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday at the conclusion of 86th over of Australia's second innings." 

×

According to the Australian board, the six people removed by the NSW police were interviewed by the authorities. 

They also quoted Sean Carroll, who is Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security. He said: "The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable. We thank Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today's incident, which we are now in the process of investigation."

Carroll went on to say that the spirit of the Test match has been "tarnished" over the past two days and apologised to Team India once again.  

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 10, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
338
(105.4 ov)
312/6 dec
(87.0 ov)
 VS
IND
244
(100.4 ov)
98/2
(34.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 08, 2021 | 1st ODI
Ireland in UAE, 4 ODI Series, 2021
UAE
(49.0 ov) 270/4
VS
IRE
269/5 (50.0 ov)
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jan 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
NZ
(158.5 ov) 659/6 dec
VS
PAK
297 (83.5 ov)
186 (81.4 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App