/Absent from Asia Cup 2025 but Pakistan team to come to India for upcoming FIH men's junior hockey World Cup

Pakistan junior hockey team is expected to take part in the upcoming FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025 which is scheduled to be played in India from November 20 to December 10. The update comes amid strained ties between the two countries following a dastardly terror attack in India's Pahalgam on April 22 and India's precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response. The two nations were involved in three-day conflict in May earlier this year following which a ceasefire was reached but the sporting ties have been cut off altogether.

Pakistan's junior hockey team to come to India for World Cup

Hockey India's general secretary, Bhola Nath Singh, on the sidelines of ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2025, made the announcement that Pakistan's junior hockey team is expected to come India for the FIH Junior World Cup later this year. He announced the developments on Saturday (Aug 30).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I can confirm that Pakistan will play in the Junior World Cup in India. I spoke to the PHF [Pakistan Hockey Federation] officials last night and they assured me that their team will participate in India,” said Singh on the sidelines of the ongoing event in Rajgir.

Why Pakistan not playing in Asia Cup 2025

Both India and Pakistan, in the aftermath of April-May-June conflict have been reluctant in sending any sports team to each other's country. While India's premier cricket body, BCCI, had previously been on the same stance, the final say lies with the government of both countries.

The BCCI has agreed on allowing India team to play in multi-national tournaments and has decided to avoid playing or sending the the team to Pakistan for bilateral series. The BCCI, however, had declined to send the Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 - a multi-national tournament - after which they played the games in UAE.