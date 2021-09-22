Abhinav Bindra meets India's 'golden man' Neeraj Chopra, gives him an adorable present - see pics

India's Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra presented javelin star Neeraj Chopra with an adorable golden retriever puppy named 'Tokyo'. The name of the puppy appears to be a sweet tribute to the 23-year-old Neeraj, who an elusive gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Bindra shared some cute pictures on Wednesday (September 22) and wrote that it was a pleasure to "meet and interact" with India's "golden man" and said that he hopes 'Tokyo' will motivate Neeraj to get a sibling named 'Paris' in 2024.

Neeraj also tweeted a couple of pictures and thanked Bindra and his family for warm hospitality and wrote that he will cherish 'Tokyo' forever.

See pictures here:

The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medalist. https://t.co/mS6fPaCzaf — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 22, 2021 ×

A few days ago, Neeraj showcased his stunning acting skills also as in a commercial of credit card payment platform CRED, Neeraj was seen in five different avatars, taking a jibe at the popularity the javelin thrower has earned after winning the gold medal.

The ad started with Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh talking about the CRED and its benefits and connected it to the popularity of Chopra in a most hilarious way. After that, Chopra can be seen in different get-ups playing different avatars such as marketing guru, Bollywood personality, banker, reporter and finally as a sportsperson talking about the fan frenzy surrounding the javelin thrower.

Chopra scripted history when he won India's maiden Olympic medal in athletics — a javelin gold. After winning the medal, Neeraj spoke exclusively to WION.

On his win, he said, "It's hard to believe at the moment, sometimes I feel it it's a dream. But for me, it's a dream come true. Gold in the Olympics is a different feeling and I also feel great to have done this for our country."