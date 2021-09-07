AB de Villiers says 'stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense' to fans after India's Oval win

AB de Villiers congratulated Team India after the Virat Kohli & Co. won the Oval Test on Monday (September 6). Former South Africa captain also urged the fans and spectators to stop worrying about team selection other nonsense amind rising concerns and debates over the snub of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

After India's 157-run win in the fourth Test of a five-match series, de Villiers took to Twitter and posted, "As "spectators" of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!"

After Kohli selected Ravindra Jadeja over Ashwin in the playing XI, he was subjected to sharp criticism by fans and some of the cricket pundits. However, Kohli's decision to keep Ashwin on the bench stood vindicated as India registered a memorable win to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Dressing room scenes go viral after Virat Kohli-led Team India win The Oval Test - Watch

Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021 ×

During the post-match presentation, Virat was asked about the playing XI of team India, especially the much-debated snub of a second spinner, he replied, "We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group. We take a call on what feels best and we believe we can win Tests with it. Whatever the noise on the outside, it doesn't bother us."

ALSO READ | 'Captain Courageous': Wasim Jaffer reframes headline slamming Virat Kohli who trolled Barmy Army at The Oval

AB de Villiers praised the skippers of both teams - Virat and Joe Root and said he is excited for the finale at Manchester. "Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale," de Villiers added.

The fifth and final Test between England and India is scheduled to start at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday (September 10).