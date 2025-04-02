Chennai, renowned as India's motorsport capital, is set to host the exhilarating Red Bull Moto Jam, the nation's premier motorsport festival, in collaboration with Mobil 1 on April 12 at Island Grounds.​

Red Bull Moto Jam offers an immersive celebration of motorsports, blending speed, skill, and culture. Fans will witness world-class drifting, stunt biking, and freestyle motocross (FMX) performances by top global athletes pushing the limits on two and four wheels.​

Thrills and chills

The event boasts an impressive lineup of renowned global motorsport stars, includin, Abdo Feghali: A legendary drift athlete from Lebanon, holding the Guinness World Record for the longest drift at 11.18 km. He will perform in a BMW M4, Aras Gibieža: An accomplished stunt biker from Lithuania, known for the longest no-handed wheelie covering 580 meters. He will showcase his skills on a Triumph Street Triple, Sebastian Westberg: An FMX athlete from Finland, set to perform daring stunts on a Kawasaki KX450, Vivian Ganther: An FMX athlete from Switzerland, who will demonstrate his aerial prowess on a KTM SX450. ​

J. Meghanatha Reddy, CEO and member secretary of the sports development authority of Tamil Nadu, expressed his enthusiasm. He said, "Tamil Nadu has a long-standing tradition of sporting excellence. We are thrilled to collaborate with Red Bull to bring Moto Jam to Chennai, offering motorsport enthusiasts the chance to witness world-class stunt riding. This event reinforces our commitment to fostering talent and making high-caliber action sports more accessible to the people of Tamil Nadu."​

With a mix of thrilling stunts, cutting-edge performances, and a passion for motorsports, Red Bull Moto Jam promises to be an unmissable experience for Chennai’s motorsport enthusiasts.