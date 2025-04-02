British tennis player Francesca Jones suffered a distressing collapse during her Copa Colsanitas match in Bogotá, Colombia, on Tuesday (April 2). The 23-year-old, who has battled numerous physical challenges throughout her career, was competing in the final set when she suddenly went down on court, leaving the crowd and officials in shock. Jones was eventually taken off the court in a wheelchair, raising serious concerns about her condition.

Advertisment

The incident occurred during a crucial phase of the match. After showing signs of discomfort, Jones suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate medical attention. Despite attempts to assist her, she was unable to continue and had to be escorted off the court for further evaluation. Tournament officials and medical personnel acted swiftly, ensuring she received necessary medical care.

Also Read: Football legends are here in India! Former FC Barcelona & Real Madrid set to play friendly match in Mumbai-Know details

Jones, who was born with a rare genetic condition known as Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia Syndrome, has defied the odds throughout her career. The condition affects the development of fingers and toes, making her journey in professional tennis particularly remarkable. Despite her physical challenges, she has consistently displayed resilience and determination, making her collapse even more concerning for fans and the tennis fraternity.

Advertisment

Watch the video here:

Fran Jones collapsed on court in Bogota and had to retire. Really scary to see, my prayers are with her 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P5ktrDf4Ep — Owen (@kostekcanu) April 2, 2025

Advertisment

The British tennis community has rallied around Jones, with fellow players and fans expressing their support on social media. Many have lauded her strength and perseverance, hoping for a swift recovery. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is reportedly in contact with Jones and her team, closely monitoring her condition.

While the exact cause of the collapse remains unclear, the high-altitude conditions in Bogotá, which sits at 2,640 meters above sea level, could have played a role. Several players have struggled with the demands of playing in such conditions, which can lead to exhaustion, dehydration, and dizziness. However, further medical assessments will determine the underlying reasons for Jones' health scare.

Jones’ career has been marked by determination and grit. She has overcome multiple injuries and setbacks, including wrist and foot problems that have disrupted her progress on the WTA Tour. Her ability to compete at the highest level despite these challenges has made her an inspirational figure in British tennis.

(With inputs from agencies)