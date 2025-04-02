The much-anticipated ‘Legends Faceoff’ between FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends is set to take place on Sunday (April 6) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Full squads for both teams have been officially announced, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter that will revive one of football’s greatest rivalries.

Advertisment

Barcelona’s legendary captain Carles Puyol will lead the Blaugrana, while former Galactico and Ballon d’Or winner Luis Figo will wear the captain’s armband for Real Madrid Legends.

Also Read: How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks Live Streaming: Time, Channel & Free Streaming Options

Legends share their excitement

Advertisment

Carles Puyol, who led Barcelona to six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League triumphs while also playing a crucial role in Spain’s World Cup and Euro victories, shared his enthusiasm. He said, “The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is going to be special. I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it firsthand.”

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest midfielders, echoed Puyol’s sentiments. “Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is the biggest rivalry in football, and I am thrilled to be part of this historic match. Mumbai, get ready for a footballing spectacle like no other!”

Luis Figo, who made history playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, added, “The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to Mumbai. This will be a match to remember!”

Advertisment

Michael Owen, the former Real Madrid and England star, also expressed his excitement. He said, “It’s always exciting to play in front of passionate football fans, and I’ve heard so much about India’s enthusiasm for the game. The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is going to be an unforgettable night.”

John Zaidi, CEO & co-founder of The Sports Front, expressed his excitement. He said, “The ‘Legends Faceoff’ has generated immense enthusiasm among fans. With the announcement of these legendary squads, the anticipation has reached new heights. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for Indian football fans.”

Full squads:

Real Madrid legends: Luis Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavon, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Ruben de la Red, Antonio ‘Toni’ del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Ivan Perez, Jesus Enrique Velasco Munoz, Jose Luis Cabrera, Juan Jose Olalla Fernandez, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen.

FC Barcelona legends: Carles Puyol (C), Jesus Angoy, Vitor Baia, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuan, Xavi, Jose Edmilson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

(With inputs from agencies)