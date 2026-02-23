/ 900 athletes converge in Gulmarg for sixth Khelo India Winter Games; surge in women’s participation marks new milestone

The sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games was inaugurated today at the renowned Ski Resort of Gulmarg in the Kashmir Valley. The opening ceremony was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Around 900 athletes from 25 states and Union Territories have arrived in the Kashmir Valley to compete across eight winter sports disciplines being held in the Gulmarg region. Participants expressed immense enthusiasm about competing at the venue, describing Gulmarg as the finest destination in the country for winter sports due to its exceptional snow conditions.

“It’s been a great experience. This is my sixth Khelo India Winter Games, and every year I see improvement in the management and organisation. It is a strong platform for athletes like us to move ahead and represent India at international events. The kind of snow we get to see in Gulmarg is unmatched anywhere else in the country. It truly is a wonderful stage for young athletes to showcase their talent,” said athlete Rajesh Kumar.

This year’s edition has also witnessed a significant rise in female participation compared to the inaugural games. The steady increase in the number of women athletes highlights the growing inclusivity of winter sports in India.

“It’s a great experience. This is my third Winter Games in Gulmarg, and the coordination and organisation have been excellent. Girls are now participating in every field, be it shooting, boxing, or skiing. When we first came here, there were very few girls; in skiing, there was only one athlete. Now, there are many participants from every state, including Jammu and Kashmir, and the level of competition has improved tremendously. Girls should feel inspired to win medals. We aim to eventually compete in the Olympics and bring laurels to the country,” said athlete Kusum Rana.

A young participant competing in her first event shared her excitement despite challenges. “It was my first event and I’m a beginner. It was a wonderful experience, though there was less snow in some areas, which made it a bit difficult. I want more girls to come forward and represent the country in different sports. My aunt has represented India at the international level, she is my role model, and I aspire to become like her. Sports keep us fit and focused, and I believe more girls will join the Winter Games in the coming years.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also appreciated the increasing participation of women in the Games. He emphasised that Gulmarg has consistently proven to be the ideal host for winter sporting events in India, as reflected by the sixth consecutive edition being held there. He noted that with changing weather patterns, authorities may need to adopt modern techniques such as artificial snowmaking already used in international venues to sustain both winter sports and tourism in the region.

Highlighting the importance of gender equality in sports, he remarked that winter sports provide a platform where men and women compete across nearly all disciplines.