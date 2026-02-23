/Indian fans slam broadcaster’s ‘cringe’ promo after South Africa crush India in Super 8

The T20 World Cup 2026 official broadcaster, Star Sports, suffered wrath from the fans over its now-deleted promo used for the India–South Africa Super 8 match in Ahmedabad, which the Proteas convincingly won by 76 runs on Sunday (Feb 22). Just after India and South Africa qualified for the Super 8s, with the pre-seeding assuring their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the broadcaster began advertising a promo, labelled as ‘cringe’ by Indian fans, let alone those from South Africa or any other country. Although the fans came down hard on the team’s shallow performance in their Super 8 opener, they bashed Star Sports for the ‘deserving humbling’ for what they produced.

Shortly after the Proteas successfully defended 188 against India’s power-packed batting, the fans were quick to bash the broadcaster left, right and centre for the exact treatment they felt it needed for the ‘shameful’ advertisement. While several fans trolled the world’s biggest cricket stadium, calling it unlucky for the Men in Blue, with reference to India’s last defeat at the ICC white-ball events, which came at the very venue during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, numerous fans bashed Star Sports on social media.

WATCH the now-deleted promo -

Add WION as a Preferred Source

South Africa batted first after winning the toss and, despite losing three wickets inside the Powerplay, made light work of India’s bowling, with David Miller and Dewald Brevis smashing bowlers, including Varun Chakaravarthy, for fun. The Proteas put on a fighting total (187/7), putting the pressure

back on the co-hosts.

Unlike in the group stages, it was not Abhishek Sharma who fell inside the first over, but hard-hitting Ishan Kishan this time, getting out on a duck.

Also read | Gavaskar begs Abhishek Sharma to take THIS advice to find form amid crushing show with bat in T20 WC

Under-fire Tilak Varma departed in the next over before Abhishek followed them on a 12-ball 15. The middle-order tried saving India’s grace but failed, with Shivam Dube playing a lone hand till the end, only to suffer a 76-run beating.