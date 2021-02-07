60 percent say Yoshiro Mori unfit to serve as Tokyo 2020 chief: Japan poll

Around 60 per cent of respondents in a major Japanese poll on Sunday feel that Yoshiro Mori should no longer be as Tokyo 2020 chief after stirring massive controversy over sexist remarks.

Earlier this week, Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori said that women talked for too long in meetings. These remarks stirred massive controversies across the globe. The 83-year-old retracted and apologised for the comments he had made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee but refused calls to resign.

According to the International Olympic Association, the matter is closed. However, a nationwide survey was conducted by Kyodo News Agency where over a thousand people responded. 59.9 per cent of respondents said they did not think the 83-year-old former prime minister was fit to serve as head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Only 6.8 per cent said he should stay in the role, while the agency did not say how the remaining 33.3 per cent answered.

On Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike reacted to Mori's remarks and said that she was "speechless". On Saturday, Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka slammed the remarks as "ignorant".

"I did look at the comments. I didn't think they were good," Osaka told a news conference in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.