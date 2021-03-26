2nd ODI: Bairstow-Stokes power England to 6-wicket win, visitors level series 1-1

England on Friday levelled the three-match ODI series against India as the Jos Buttler-led side sealed a six-wicket win on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune following a blistering century by Jonny Bairstow and a sensational 99-run knock by Ben Stokes.

England, after winning the toss, invited India to bat first but the Men in Blue lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma early in the innings. While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a crucial partnership, the Indian captain's wait for his 71st international century continued after he was dismissed for 66.

However, KL Rahul went on to record his fifth ODI ton whereas Rishabh Pant hammered the English bowlers on his way to 77 runs off 40 deliveries. Hardik Pandya finished the innings strongly for India as the Men in Blue posted a massive 336/6 in 50 overs.

The visitors, chasing 337, were off to a flyer with openers Bairstow and Jason Roy scoring 110 runs for the opening stand. However, the onslaught began after Roy departed. Ben Stokes and Bairstow, after settling down, made a mockery of the Indian bowlers as they dealt in sixes and boundaries.

While Bairstow scored 124 off 112, Stokes smashed 99 off just 52 deliveries. While Buttler departed for a duck, Dawid Malan and debutant Liam Livingstone finished the job and helped England win by six wickets.

With the series firmly poised at 1-1, India and England will lock horns on Sunday for the third and final ODI at the same venue.