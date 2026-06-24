/‘23rd June brings all kinds of magic’: Rohit Sharma after Padma Shri honour

Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a photograph of himself with the prestigious Padma Shri on X on Tuesday (Jun 23). The veteran Mumbai batter was presented with the honour by Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Reflecting on the occasion, Rohit wrote on X: “23rd June bringing all kinds of magic. Nineteen years ago, it began with an India cap. Today, another proud chapter is added to the story."

The date carries special meaning for Rohit, as he made his international debut for India on 23 Jun, 2007, in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast.

Over a long 19-year international career, Rohit has represented India in 67 Tests, 285 ODIs and 159 T20Is, amassing 4,301, 11,720 and 4,231 runs respectively. He remains India’s leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals and is third among Indian batters in ODI runs.

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The 39-year-old, who is also the oldest Indian cricketer to feature in an ODI, last appeared in the format against Afghanistan in Chennai on 20 Jun, 2026, scoring 79 from 69 deliveries. He is expected to return to action in India’s three-match ODI series against England in Jul 2026.

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Rohit ended his T20I career after guiding India to victory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on 29 Jun, 2024 and retired from Test cricket in May 2025. As captain, he also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title.

Earlier in his career, he was part of India’s triumphant squads at the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and the ICC World Twenty20 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.