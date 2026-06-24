/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 Recap: Colombia qualify, Croatia beat Panama, England play out a draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 on Wednesday (Jun 24) saw England held to a goalless draw by Ghana, while Croatia edged Panama 1-0 in a Group L clash. Colombia, meanwhile, booked their place in the Round of 32 with a narrow 1-0 victory over DR Congo. The thirteen day of the 48-team tournament, running until Jul 19, delivered several key moments, records and drama both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a look at all the major highlights from Day 13 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England set unwanted World Cup record after goalless draw with Ghana

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England have set an unwanted World Cup record for the most goalless draws in the tournament’s history after being held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match. The result takes England’s total number of goalless games at the World Cup to 13, the highest by any nation, according to The Athletic’s X account.

Despite dominating spells of pressure, England were unable to find a breakthrough but remain top of Group L with four points from two matches, level with second-placed Ghana.

Budimir strikes as Croatia edge Panama 1-0 in Group L

Croatia, with the help of Ante Budimir, beat Panama 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match at Toronto Stadium on Tuesday. The win came after their 4-2 defeat to England in the opening game and keeps their chances of qualifying alive. Croatia now have three points in the group, while England and Ghana are level on four points each, setting up a key final round of group matches.

Colombia secure Round of 32 spot with narrow 1-0 win over DR Congo

Colombia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a hard-fought win over DR Congo. The result keeps DR Congo’s qualification hopes alive, but they now must beat Uzbekistan and rely on other results to go their way.

In Group K, Colombia lead the table with six points from two matches, having won both games and holding a goal difference of +3 after scoring four and conceding one.

Portugal are second with four points from two matches, with one win and one draw, scoring six goals and conceding one for a +5 goal difference.

DR Congo sit third with one point from two matches after a draw and a defeat, with a -1 goal difference. Uzbekistan are bottom of the group with no points from two losses and a -7 goal difference, having scored once and conceded eight times.