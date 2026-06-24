/FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal's Edouard Mendy ruled out of crucial Iraq clash

Senegal have confirmed that their first-choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, will miss Friday’s crucial FIFA World Cup Group I match against Iraq after picking up a knee injury in the 3-2 loss to Norway, according to ESPN. Mendy was injured during the second half of Senegal’s group-stage game at MetLife Stadium. Despite a strong effort from Senegal, Norway narrowly won the match. The goalkeeper was substituted in the 63rd minute, with Mory Diaw coming on in his place.

Medical tests carried out on Tuesday confirmed that the 34-year-old will not be available for the important match in Toronto.

In a statement, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said Mendy suffered an injury to his left knee during Monday’s game against Norway. The federation added that further medical examinations are being conducted to determine the exact nature of the injury and whether he can return later in the tournament. The FSF also wished him a speedy recovery.

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"The Senegalese Football Federation inform the public that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has sustained an injury to his left knee during the match between Senegal and Norway on Monday," an FSF statement, as quoted by ESPN.



"Following the initial medical examinations undertaken by the national team's medical staff, the player is declared to be unavailable for Senegal's next match. The appropriate care as well as complementary medical examinations are currently being undertaken in order to evaluate with precision the nature of the injury and determine whether he will be able to participate further in the competition. The Senegalese Football Federation address to Edouard Mendy our wishes for his swift recovery and hope to see him soon on the pitch," the statement added.

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Senegal now face a difficult task in their final Group I game, as they must beat Iraq and hope other results go in their favour to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage.

The team currently has no points and a goal difference of minus three. However, a win and an improved goal difference could still help them qualify for the Last 32.

Known as the Teranga Lions, Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout rounds in two of their three previous appearances. In 2018, they were eliminated on the fair-play rule.