/Cristiano Ronaldo makes FIFA WC history, becomes first player ever to score in six editions

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments on Tuesday (June 23) after finding the net in Portugal’s match against Uzbekistan. The 41-year-old forward made history in the sixth minute when Joao Cancelo delivered a cross into the box and Ronaldo finished with his right foot to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He then ran toward the bench and celebrated the landmark goal with his teammates.

The historic strike came after Ronaldo faced criticism for failing to score in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Congo in their opening World Cup match. Ronaldo and Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the only male players to appear in six FIFA World Cup tournaments this year. Ronaldo’s World Cup scoring journey began in 2006, and he also scored in the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. Although Ronaldo shares the appearance record with Messi, he stands alone as the only player to score in all six tournaments. Messi did not score during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

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Ronaldo’s latest goal took his World Cup tally to nine. Meanwhile, Messi has 18 World Cup goals after recording a hat trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening match and adding two more goals against Austria, making him the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.