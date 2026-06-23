/One dead, eight injured in stampede during Jordan FIFA World Cup fan gathering in Amman

One person died and eight others were injured after a stampede broke out during a crowded public gathering in central Amman as fans watched Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria early Tuesday (June 23). The Jordan News Agency reported, as per Reuters, citing the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD). The incident occurred at Hashemite Square, where thousands of supporters had gathered in the Jordanian capital to watch Jordan's 2-1 defeat to Algeria.

According to the report, emergency teams transported nine injured individuals to a hospital after severe congestion and sudden crowd movement triggered a stampede-like situation. One of the injured later succumbed to injuries, while the remaining victims suffered minor to moderate injuries.Authorities stated that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. Large crowds had assembled across Amman to follow the match as Jordan participated in its first-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

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Meanwhile, Algeria kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout-stage hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Jordan in a Group J encounter at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. The defeat ended Jordan's campaign after just two matches. Both teams entered the match seeking a crucial result following opening-game defeats. While opportunities were limited early on, Algeria gradually gained control of possession and turned the contest in their favour.