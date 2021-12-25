1st ODI cricket match between US and Ireland called off due to COVID-19

PTI
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Published: Dec 25, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST)

USA vs Ireland Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

The teams split a two-match Twenty20 series, with the U.S. Upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second. 

USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.

"USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so," the U.S. Statement said Friday.

It said one umpire tested positive for COVID-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Ft. Lauderdale.

Dec 26, 2021 | 1st ODI
Ireland in USA, 3 ODI Series, 2021
USA
 VS
IRE
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Dec 24, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Ireland in USA, 2 T20I Series, 2021
USA
(20.0 ov) 141/7
VS
IRE
150 (18.5 ov)
Ireland beat USA by 9 runs
Full Scorecard →
