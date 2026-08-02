/17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinches maiden BWF World Tour title with Taipei Open win

Seventeen-year-old Tanvi Sharma won her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title and created history by becoming the youngest player, across all categories, to win the Taipei Open. Tanvi defeated Vietnam’s sixth-seeded Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 in the women’s singles final on Sunday (Aug 2). With this victory, she became only the second Indian women’s singles player to claim the title after Saina Nehwal, who won the tournament in 2008, ending India’s 17-year wait for a crown at the event. It was India’s third overall title at the Taipei Open, following Jwala Gutta and V Diju’s mixed doubles triumph in 2009, when the tournament was part of the Grand Prix Gold circuit.

Tanvi made a strong start in the opening game, taking a 10-2 lead. Nguyen fought back to reduce the deficit to 10-8, but Tanvi remained in control and closed out the game 21-16.

The Indian youngster fell 0-3 behind at the start of the second game but quickly turned things around and took the lead and gradually built a seven-point advantage. Tanvi kept attacking with sharp cross-court shots and accurate placement, giving Nguyen little chance to fight back. She completed the 21-16 win with a superb cross-court drop shot, finishing the match in just 36 minutes.

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Speaking about her memorable campaign, Tanvi said, “I'm really happy to win this title. Going step by step and match by match, I just wanted to give my best here and felt I played really well throughout the tournament. I was quite nervous, but I told myself to give 100 percent and stick to my game."