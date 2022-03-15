'100/7 must be entertaining': Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Babar & Co. as Pakistan collapse against Australia

Australia have dominated Pakistan so far in the ongoing second Test between the two sides at the National Stadium in Karachi. After the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi where only 14 wickets fell over the course of five days with the pitch getting criticised for its poor quality, a similar script seemed to be unfolding in the ongoing second Test in Karachi.

Batting first, Australian batters dominated the proceedings as the visitors rode on Usman Khawaja's brilliant 160 and half-centuries from the likes of Steve Smith (72) and Alex Carey (93) to post a mammoth total of 556/9 (declared) on the board in their first innings. While Pakistan batters were also expected to join the party, Australian bowlers reigned supreme on Day 3.

The Aussie bowlers ran through the Pakistan batting line-up to bundle out the hosts for a paltry 148 in their first innings. Pakistan's top four of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam manage to reach double figures, however, the middle-order failed to deliver. The hosts suffered a terrible collapse with skipper Babar Azam top-scoring with a 36-run-knock.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoiab Akhtar took a brutal dig at the Pakistan team for their shambolic show with the bat. Akhtar took to Twitter and asked the fans if Pakistan's batting collapse in the Karachi Test was 'entertaining'? Akhtar's tweet was also aimed at those who had criticised the nature of the pitch in Karachi after Australia scored over 500 runs in their first innings.

"Haanji boredom duur ho gaya sab ka including me. 100/7 must be entertaining (Yes, so everyone's boredom is gone now, including me. 100/7 must be entertaining)," Akhtar tweeted.

Haanji boredom duur ho gaya sab ka including me.

Several former Pakistan cricketers including the likes of Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Danish Kaneria among others have criticised the nature of pitches in Pakistan amidst the ongoing Test series against Australia. After drawing the first Test in Rawalpindi, the hosts are currently in trouble as they find themselves in a spot of bother in the second Test in Karachi.

After bundling Pakistan out for 148 runs in their first innings, Australia scored 98 runs in their second innings to extend their lead to 505 runs before inviting Pakistan to bat in their second innings. The hosts were reduced to 21/2 at stumps on Day 3. Pakistan need a whopping 485 runs in two days to win the game.