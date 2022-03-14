'Knew it was a draw after 2 deliveries': Wasim Akram slams PCB chief Ramiz Raja for poor pitches in Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chief Ramiz Raja for the poor quality of the pitches in the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia. The pitches used so far in the three-match series have been under the scanner for being too flat and assisting the batters.

The pitch used in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi was criticised by many as only 14 wickets fell over the course of five days. The International Cricket Council (ICC) later rated the pitch below-par with several former cricketers also lashing out at the PCB for the poor quality of the track.

Former Pakistan skipper Akram too aimed a dig at the PCB chief over the poor quality of pitches in Pakistan and said he knew the Rawalpindi Test was going to end in a draw after just two deliveries were bowled in the match. Akram said during his playing days only the captain decided what sort of pitches were required by the team and no president used to interfere in such matters.

“During our time it only depended on what kind of pitch the captain wanted, I don't remember any chairman or any official asking us that the pitch should be prepared in a particular way. These two Test matches I tried to watch it but I couldn't," Arkam said while speaking at an event.

"As an ex-fast bowler, I knew this would be a draw match after the second delivery of the match. When West Indies used to come back in our days, when Imran Khan was the captain, we used to make slow pitches,” he added.

The former Pakistan pacer further elaborated on how slow pitches should be made. He insisted that if a team is opting for a slow track, they should ensure it has turn on it for the game to have a result at the end of the five days. Akram said the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia has been boring to watch for him.

“There is a method to making slow tracks. If you want to do that, on the basis of technicality, you roll the centre less and leave the area around the front foot a little dry so that the ball turns from day 1. If you want to make slow pitches at least make it a turner so that we get a result-oriented match. I hope they learn from it whoever is making the pitches. It is quite boring to be honest,” he added.