/'Whatever I promised, I fulfilled': How Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar kept his word to Gursharan Singh

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (Dec 9) shared a heartfelt memory from 1989-90. He recalled how former Indian player Gursharan Singh came out to bat at number 10 in an Irani Cup match, even though he had a broken hand. Tendulkar was near his century in the match between Rest of India and Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium, and Gursharan’s support helped him to complete his century. Delhi won the match by 309 runs. When the team was struggling at 209 for 9, Gursharan walked in despite his injury and added 36 crucial runs with Tendulkar for the last wicket.

“That was my trial match for the Indian team. Gursharan wasn’t supposed to bat, but he listened to Raj Singh and came out to bat and eventually helped me get my 100. And I got selected to play for India after that. Later, Gursharan also became a part of the Indian cricket team. I thanked him profusely there, because it was a big thing for him to come out with his broken hand. His intent, his attitude mattered the most to me. That touched my heart,” Tendulkar said during an Ageas Federal Life Insurance event, as quoted by Sportstar.

Tendulkar also shared that during a tour of New Zealand, he promised Gursharan that he would play in his benefit match one day after retirement. Years later, in 2005, Gursharan called and said his benefit match would be held the next year. Tendulkar immediately agreed, reminding him of the promise he had made back in 1990.

