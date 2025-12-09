/Meet top 5 batters with most ODI runs in 2025, check who tops the list

From Daryl Mitchell to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most ODI runs in 2025. This list also includes Shai Hope, George Munsey and Matthew Breetzke
Joe Root has emerged as the most prolific ODI batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 808 runs in 15 matches, including three centuries and four half-centuries.
Daryl Mitchell has had an exceptional ODI year with the bat in 2025, scoring 761 runs in 17 matches and proving his worth as one of Kiwis' most valuable middle-order batters.
Rising star from Scotland George Munsey is third on this list with 735 runs in 11 ODI matches. His tally also includes two centuries and five half-centuries
Proteas' young gun Matthew Breetzke has piled up 706 runs in 12 ODIs in 2025, including six fifties and a century. He has been South Africa's main ODI run-scorer in 2025.
West Indies' star batter Shai Hope is fifth-highest ODI run-scorer this year, with 670 runs in 15 ODI innings. His tally also includes two centuries and four half-centuries.