/'Tough for tournament', says Sinner on Alcaraz withdrawing from Madrid Open

Jannik Sinner is not happy with Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing from the Madrid Open. Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament owing to a right wrist injury which may cause him to avoid the upcoming French Open 2026 as well. The Spaniard's absence, however, presents Sinner with an opportunity to win his record fifth straight Masters title following his victories in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo. The Italian, however, acknowledges that it will not be same without Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic who is also not participating in the tournament. Alcaraz and Sinner have become the top tennis players in the last couple of years as Djokovic, only one still playing from Big Three (Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer), continues to search for his elusive 25th grand slam title.

Sinner not happy about Alcaraz not playing in Madrid Open

"It’s a very tough thing for the tournament,” said Sinner about Alcaraz's absence as reported by the Guardian. "Last year he didn’t play, so twice in a row is tough. And also Novak [Djokovic] is not here, it’s tough to swallow for the tournament. It is always different when Carlos and Novak are not in the draw. I would say [this situation is] unique because we have shared since last year a lot of tournaments."

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Alcaraz shared the injury details while receiving Laureus Sportsperson of the Year award for 2025 in Madrid on Monday (Apr 20). He said that he'll be looking to preserving his health instead of rushing back, given he's only 22 and has lot of future ahead of him.

"I have a long career ahead of me. Forcing for Roland Garros could penalise me enormously in the future. We’ll see what the tests show. But I prefer to come back a bit later rather than rush," Alcaraz said when asked if he'll play at the Roland Garros.