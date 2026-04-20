/Cafu backs Brazil to end World Cup drought; tips 2026 edition as best chance

Two-time FIFA World Cup winner, veteran right-back Cafu, said on Monday that the forthcoming 2026 edition in North America is Brazil’s best chance to end their 24-year drought for a world title. Cafu-led Brazil won their last World Cup in 2002, beating Germany in the final, while he was also his side’s cornerstone during their 1994 triumph against Italy in the penalty shootout. The former five-time winners, however, haven’t tasted success since the 2002 edition.

"Twenty-four years after the last title win, I think it's the perfect moment for Brazil," Cafu told reporters in Madrid, where he is attending the Laureus Awards. "We've also brought in a serial winner of a coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who will add to the greatness of the Brazilian national team."



Cafu said Brazil already had strength in midfield and attack, so Ancelotti had focused on strengthening the defence for this year's tournament to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada.



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"Because if Brazil doesn't concede goals in a World Cup, they're sure to score a goal per game," Cafu said.

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He said he hoped Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, a player often embroiled in controversy, would have a strong tournament, saying: "The World Cup is the best way to overcome any kind of controversy.



"In those eight matches (if they reach the final), Vinícius Junior has the potential to show the whole world his worth and what he can do in terms of football."



Vinícius produced an assist in the 3-1 victory over Croatia in Orlando on April 1, which helped dispel doubts after the defeat against France in another friendly.



Endrick, 19, also shone in the Croatia win.



"I think it's a good time for him," said Cafu, who believes Real Madrid's decision to loan the forward to French club Lyon last year had been a positive move for the teenager. "It did him a lot of good. It helped him grow, play, make his mark, and become a key player. It's obvious that at Real Madrid, with so many stars, it's difficult for a young player to become a key player.



"He's a young player who can contribute a lot to Brazil, and I'm sure Ancelotti is looking at him favourably," added Cafu.



Bookmakers have placed Brazil among the top five favourites, with reigning European champions Spain currently leading the way.