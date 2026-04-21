/Alcaraz to not play French Open 2026? Laureus Sportsperson of Year 2025 shares injury details

Carlos Alcaraz, one of the top tennis players currently in the world, may not be playing the French Open 2026 to defend his title. The Spaniard shared the information while receiving Laureus award for the Best Sportsperson for the year 2025 on Monday (Apr 20) in Madrid, Spain. French Open, one of the four major tennis tournaments of the year, is scheduled to be played from May 18 to June 7 at the iconic clay courts of Roland Garros. Alcaraz had won the French Open 2025 by beating Jannik Sinner in one of the historic finals of the tournament. The Spaniard's absence will certainly boost Sinner's chances to win the tournament as well as given an opportunity to Novak Djokovic to win the elusive 25th grand slam title.

Why Carlos Alcaraz may not play French Open 2026?

Alcaraz had his right wrist in a protective cast while receiving the Laureus award. The injury caused him to withdraw from Madrid Open last week, a day after he got his wrist treated during R1 6-4, 6-2 victory over Otto Virtanen in Barcelona.

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"I have a long career ahead of me. Forcing for Roland Garros could penalise me enormously in the future. We’ll see what the tests show. But I prefer to come back a bit later rather than rush,"Alcaraz said when asked if he'll play at the Roland Garros.

"We've been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I'm trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a little bit. We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be," he also told Spanish television channel TVE.

How Alcaraz reacted to Laureus award win?

The 22-year-old termed being named as Laureus Sportsperson of Year as 'incredible and something more than winning tennis titles.'

"As a tennis player, I compete for titles on the court, but this Laureus Statuette means something more as it’s a recognition among the greatest athletes in the world, across all sport.