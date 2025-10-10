/'There's a lot more positivity,' says Australia coach on Cummins' Ashes chances

Time is running out for Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins to become match-ready ahead of the upcoming first Test in Ashes against arch-rivals England. The Test is set to start from November 21 in Perth and it'll be a blow to Australia if Cummins doesn't play. Australia coach Andre McDonald, however, seems positive that Cummins will play some part in the series which is considered the most important in Australian and English calendars. In Cummins' absence, Scott Boland can make it the playing XI as has been the case in the past some Tests.

What did Australia coach say about Cummins

"Myself and Patty have spoken about that type of timeframe," McDonald said as reported by the ICC website. "There's some positive signs speaking to Patty over the last few days. He's a lot more optimistic. A couple of weeks ago, did he think he was a chance (to play in Perth)? Potentially not, he was a little bit sore. Then you flip it forward two weeks and there's a lot more positivity. We've still got a little bit to go," the Aussie coach added.

Cummins had suffered a back injury in July and returned to running only 10 days ago. With about six weeks left for the first Ashes Test, he is racing to reach the fitness level needed to play international cricket.

Cummins record in Tests

The Aussie skipper is one of the greatest pacers in the current generation. He has played 71 Test in his career so far and has taken 309 wickets. Out of his total wickets, he has taken 177 wickets in Australia in 38 Tests. Against England, Cummins has played 19 Tests and has taken 91 wickets with a best of 6/91.