/'Racing at home makes it personal': Goa Aces JA Racing owner John Abraham

As the streets of Goa prepare to transform into a high-intensity racing arena for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) on February 14th and 15th, team owner John Abraham says racing on home streets transforms motorsport into something far more personal; about pride, responsibility, and community, according to a release.



Owner of Goa Aces JA Racing, Abraham believes a street race in Goa carries a different emotional weight compared to racing on permanent circuits. "A street race in Goa changes the emotion and responsibility completely," says Abraham. "This isn't just about points or podiums. We're racing in front of our people, in our city, and that adds a sense of responsibility you don't feel anywhere else. It becomes deeply personal," he adds.



According to Abraham, street racing demands a deeper respect for its surroundings: "Unlike permanent circuits, street racing is tighter and more unforgiving. You have to respect the roads, the barriers, and the environment you're racing in. It forces discipline and humility - and that's what makes it special."

For Goa, he believes the race is about much more than motorsport. "Events like this put Goa firmly on India's sporting map," Abraham adds. "Goa is already known for its beaches and culture. Now, it's also being seen as a destination for world-class sport. That visibility boosts tourism, brings global attention, and creates a new identity for the state."



Preparation for the Goa Street Race, Abraham says, has been about precision and trust rather than experimentation. "On a street circuit, there's no room to try things out mid-race. Preparation has to be done well in advance. Drivers need to build confidence lap by lap and trust the car completely. This circuit rewards discipline more than aggression."



The pressure of street racing, where mistakes are punished instantly, only heightens the stakes for the entire team. "One small lapse can end your race," Abraham admits.



"That reality sharpens focus. As an owner, you look for calm under pressure and smart decision-making. Street racing exposes weaknesses quickly; but it also brings out the best in a team that's prepared."

Goa Aces JA Racing enter their home round with a strong and internationally experienced line-up.

Leading the charge is Raoul Hyman, the most successful driver in Indian Racing League history and a two-time defending champion. A fifth-generation Indian born in South Africa, Hyman brings consistency and a championship pedigree.

"Raoul understands pressure better than most. His experience and calm approach are invaluable on a street circuit," says Abraham.



Indian racer Akash Gowda, who has competed across Japan and Southeast Asia, brings global racecraft to the squad. "Akash's international exposure strengthens the competition back home. That experience matters when races are decided in split seconds," adds Abraham.



Joining him is Chetan Surineni, a rising Indian talent and Rookie Racer Winner in the Italian Sport Prototype Championship. "Chetan represents the new generation; fearless, hungry, and eager to prove themselves on a big stage."



Adding global star power is Fabienne Wohlwend, a Nurburgring 24 Hours podium finisher and former W Series racer, one of international motorsport's most recognisable female competitors. "Fabienne brings global credibility and inspiration. Her presence reflects the level at which Indian racing is now competing," says Abraham.

For Abraham, racing through Goa's streets also brings fans closer to the sport. "When racing comes into the city, fans don't just watch it; they feel it. The sound, the speed, the energy, it becomes a shared experience," he says. "For Goa, having the home team race on its own streets makes this weekend truly special," he adds.



As the city prepares to welcome teams, fans, and visitors from across the country and beyond, Abraham believes the Goa Street Race marks a defining moment.