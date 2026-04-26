/'Only consistent run-scoring can bring you back': Ishan Kishan on India return

India batter Ishan Kishan has opened up about his approach during his time away from the national team, emphasising that consistent performances with the bat are the only way to earn a recall to the Indian side. The star batter made a strong comeback in 2026 after being dropped in 2024 and losing his BCCI central contract. Following a break to focus on his mental well-being, Kishan worked his way back through steady domestic performances, including a notable run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which helped him secure a place in India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

He also stepped into a leadership role in IPL 2026, captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Pat Cummins. Speaking on JioHotstar after SRH’s five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, Kishan said he chose not to dwell on disappointment during his time out of the side and instead focused on improving his game.

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He explained that feeling sorry for oneself may bring sympathy but does little to change outcomes, adding that scoring runs consistently was the only path back into contention.

"When I wasn't playing and was out of the team, I told myself I can't cry or sulk about it. It's the easiest thing to do for any sportsman," Kishan said. "It might earn you sympathy, but it won't get you anywhere. The only thing that could have gotten me back into the reckoning was runs."

The wicketkeeper-batter stressed the importance of consistency, adding that selection depends purely on performance. "Only consistent run-scoring can bring you back into the team. If 300 runs in a season are not enough, score 400; if not that, score 500," he said.

Kishan further reflected on how time away from the national side changed his perspective on the game. "At the end of the day, cricket is our daily bread. When you're out of the team, you understand its importance and start respecting every game. You become hungrier," he said.



He added that his focus remained on pushing himself to become a better batter, even if it meant taking an aggressive approach. "I just wanted to improve my game and score as many runs as I could, even if that meant hitting more sixes than any other batter," Kishan said.

Following SRH's spectacular win, Kishan also revealed his chat with 15-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.



"I was just telling him about the madness with which he is batting and how he is hitting. Sometimes, you are even scared thinking about what the scorecard could have looked if he had stayed for a few more overs. So, it was important for us to get his wicket. It was 228, it could have easily been 258. Cricket is all about comebacks. We got him out and made a little comeback there. That's what I told him, 'When I am playing against you, please go a little easy on my team. I know all your secrets and inside stories.'"



Coming to the match, RR posted a strong total of 228/6, powered by a sensational 103 off 37 balls from Sooryavanshi and a 35-ball 51 from Jurel. Donovan Ferreira also added a quick cameo off 16-ball 33 late in the innings.



In reply, SRH lost Travis Head early but recovered strongly as Ishan Kishan (74 off 31) and Abhishek Sharma (57 off 29) put on a 132-run stand, setting up the chase. Despite a few late wickets, Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) ensured the required rate stayed under control as SRH completed the chase comfortably in 18.3 overs.