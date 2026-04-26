/IPL 2026 | Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi injured? RR coach shares major update

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were briefly concerned after young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked up a niggle during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (Apr 25). The 15-year-old, who had earlier lit up the game with a sensational century, showed signs of discomfort while fielding and had to walk off before the innings concluded. The moment came early in SRH’s run chase. In the fourth over, Sooryavanshi sprinted toward the boundary but abruptly slowed down, holding his hamstring. He quickly called for the physio and left the field with support, sparking worries about a strain or cramp.

There was reassuring news for RR after the game, as batting coach Vikram Rathour shared an optimistic update, saying the youngster had experienced some tightness in his hamstring but was doing better after treatment. He added that while a clearer assessment would follow in a day or two, the issue did not appear serious.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“He was feeling something in his hamstring but now he’s looking okay. They’ve treated him, so he’s looking fine. We’ll know in a day or so but doesn’t look like anything serious," Rathour was quoted as saying at the post-match press conference.

The scare followed what had been a remarkable outing for Sooryavanshi. Opening the innings, he delivered a blistering 103 off just 37 balls, bringing up his hundred in only 36 deliveries. His innings featured 12 sixes and five fours, marking his second IPL century.

In the process, he became the youngest player to surpass 1,000 T20 runs and set a new record by reaching the milestone in just 473 balls, overtaking Mitchell Owen’s previous mark.

Speaking about his approach, Sooryavanshi said he kept things simple, focusing on the ball and trusting the pitch conditions. He also mentioned preparing by thinking through opposition bowlers and visualising the shots he could execute against them.

Despite his explosive knock helping Rajasthan post a total beyond 220, Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased it down with nine balls remaining.