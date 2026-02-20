/'It is about hope': FIFA vows $50 million for new football stadium in Gaza during inaugural Board of Peace meeting

Google Preferred
Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 08:50 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 08:50 IST
The organisation also promised to build a $15 million FIFA academy separately as well as 50 'mini arena pitches' for an extra $2.5 million and five full-sized fields worth $1 million each. Palestine national team, which represents Gaza and West Bank together, was recognized by FIFA in 1998.

World'd football governing organization FIFA has pledged $50 million to build a new soccer stadium in Gaza. The announcement came during the inaugural meeting of US preisdent Donlad Trump's Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday (Feb 19). Gaza has been left in rubble after two years of fighting with Israel. The world has come together to rebuild it and the FIFA is playing its part by making 'football a universal language,' as per FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

FIFA pledges $50 million for new soccer stadium in Gaza

"We don't have to just rebuild houses or schools or hospitals or roads," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "We also have to rebuild and build people, emotion, hope and trust. And this is what football, my sport, is about."

The new stadium will have a holding capacity of 20,000-25,000 fans, and the organisation also promised to build a $15 million FIFA academy separately as well as 50 'mini arena pitches' for an extra $2.5 million and five full-sized fields worth $1 million each.

"Football, or soccer, as it is called here, is the world's universal language," Infantino said. "It's about hope. It's about joy. It's about happiness. It's about coming together. It's about uniting the world."

Palestine in FIFA World Cup 2026

Palestine national team, which represents Gaza and West Bank together, was recognized by FIFA in 1998 but has never been able to qualify for the main event.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico across 16 venues with 11 of them being in the USA. Canada and Mexico will be hosting 13 matches each in the tournament while the USA will be the home for 78 matches including the final.

