/'I don't know,' says McCullum about staying on as England coach in next summer

The Ashes 2025-26 loss has put not only Bazball under most intense scrutiny till date but also has raised a question on the future of Brendon McCullum has England coach as well. The Three Lions are 0-3 down the five-Test series with two more matches left which can not impact the series result even if England win. Ben Stokes-led side lost the first two Tests by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane, respectively before losing the do-or-die Adelaide Test by 82 runs.

McCullum speaks on future as England coach

While the Ashes result has indeed put McCullum in hot waters, the England coach wants to continue but acknowledges that the decision is not his to make.

Asked after Adelaide loss if he believes he will be in charge for England's home summer next year, McCullum said: "I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it?

"I'll just keep trying to do the job, trying to learn the lessons I haven't quite got right here and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me," he added.

How has England performed under McCullum?