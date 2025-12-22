Ashes 2025-26: Broad still hung up on 'current Australia team being worst in 15 years' despite England's loss

The ongoing five-Test Ashes between Australia and England has already been decided with two matches to spare. Hosts Australia are 3-0 up in the series following winning the third Test in Adelaide by 82 runs. The series has exposed England's Bazball badly with some personnel changes might be coming soon. Before the series though, former England pacer Stuart Broad had said that the current Australia team is worst in 15 years, since England last won the Ashes in 2010-11. The result, however, clearly shows otherwise but Broad has refused to take his statement back.

Broad still believe current Australia team worst since 2010-11

“Do I regret saying that? No. I did say Australia would have to play very badly and England would have to play very well. Australia haven't played very badly, and England haven't played very well,” Broad said on his For The Love of Cricket podcast after England lost the Ashes despite putting up a fight in Adelaide but it came too little too late. England had lost the first two Test by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane, respectively.

Ashes performance comparison

Australia started the first Test without Pat Cummins, dropped Nathan Lyon for second match and Steve Smith pulled out of the third Test at the last minute. England, despite playing an injury-hit Australia, could not contain them, especially Travis Head who is the highest run-getter in the series - 379 in six innings at an average of 63 with two tons already.

Aussie Alex Carey is the second on the list with 267 runs in four innings batted including a match-winning 106 in first innings in Adelaide to go with two fifties as well. For England Joe Root is the highest run-getter - 219 in six innings but that includes a highest of 138 not out as well.