/Ashes: Australia lock in Pat Cummins' replacement for Boxing Day Test

Australia has locked in seamer Jhye Richardson as a potential replacement for regular captain Pat Cummins for the Boxing Day Ashes Test against England. Richardson, who underwent a successful shoulder surgery, is in the fray to be included in Australia’s injury-hit squad for the fourth Test. The hosts have claimed the Ashes following an 82-run win in the just-concluded Adelaide Test, taking a 3-0 lead in this five-match series. With no Josh Hazlewood around, Australia is likely to go back to the domestic giants to fill in for the captain.

Cummins, who returned to the playing XI for the first time since July this year, confirmed missing out on the Boxing Day Test, saying, "We had a pretty aggressive build-up knowing that it's the Ashes there to be won and we thought that was worth it," he said. "Now that the series has been won, there might be a sense of job's done and let's reassess the risk."

Even though Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, who picked up his maiden Test five-for in the Pink-Ball Test at the Gabba, are also running for the same spot, Richardson could be back in Australia’s Test squad for the first time since facing England in the Adelaide Test in 2021. He trained with the Ashes-bound squad ahead of the third match but did not feature for them in the team. The right-arm seamer, however, was last picked for the Boxing Day Test against India one year ago, after which he decided to go under the knife for his troubled shoulder that ruled him out of all cricket action for 12 months.



On the other hand, Australia will also have to look into options to replace veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who suffered a right hamstring while fielding on day five in Adelaide. Lyon did not play any part in that game. Todd Murphy is said to be the frontrunner, while Western Australia’s Corey Rocchiccioli is also in line to receive his maiden Test call-up.



Matthew Kuhnemann, who had successful away tours of Sri Lanka and the West Indies earlier this year, also remains among contention to replace Lyon in the XI in Melbourne.

