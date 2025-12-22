/Ashes: Mitchell Starc urges ICC to pay for DRS amid rising complaints against Snicko

Tensions rose during the recently concluded third Ashes Test in Adelaide, where several decisions led to confusion and frustration across both camps, also influencing the outcome. Although Australia stood tall in the end, all because they played better cricket across five days, a couple of decisions involving Snicko technology drew attention. Starc, who bashed it sometime during this Test, asking for it to be sacked, raised his voice against the ICC’s decision of not using just one technology across all series, diluting all confusion.

A Snicko error earlier saved Aussie gloveman Alex Carey, who edged one to the keeper on day one, only for England to have that review reinstated; it, however, further led to frustrations across both camps later in the game, twice involving the same batter, Jamie Smith, within the span of a few overs. While the English camp felt relieved over the first decision involving Smith, with the Aussies fuming over it, the visitors sought answers a couple of overs later when a Snicko error led to his dismissal, putting England on the backfoot.

"I'm sure it's frustrating for everyone, viewers, officials, broadcasters, no doubt," Starc said about the technology. "One thing I will say ... I'm only going to speak for myself here, the officials use it, right? So why doesn't the ICC pay for it? And why is it not just one [provider] across the board? Why don't we use the same technology in all the different series? That's going to perhaps create less confusion, less frustration? So that's where I'll leave that."

Two different technologies



The apex body – the ICC has approved two ‘sound-based edge detection technology’ suppliers – the RTS, used in Australia and UltraEdge, used across all competitions worldwide. While former Australian captain Ricky Ponting admitted that the UltraEdge technology is superior to the RTS, which he said cannot be trusted, current Test captain Pat Cummins shared altered views on it.



"The one here seems a little bit different to sometimes what you get overseas," Cummins said. "There's always a few murmurs. You're hoping that it matches up if you're the bowling team. Sometimes you kind of just making sure that it's all okay if you're batting, even though you feel like you haven't hit it. It sometimes doesn't feel super consistent, but you just crack on whatever the umpire says,” he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

