WATCH | Unidentified man throws water bottle at Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan

An unidentified man threw a water bottle at Imran Khan in an incident on Monday at the district and sessions court in Islamabad where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader appeared for trial proceedings in relation to the Toshakhana case, media reports said. The former prime minister was not injured during the incident.

It reportedly happened due to poor security arrangements as Imran Khan was making his way to the Islamabad district court. As Imran Khan walked into the court located on a lower floor, he was surrounded and protected by bulletproof shields covering him from all sides, including the top. Despite this security measure, a bottle was thrown at him from above.

Khan and his legal team have also previously expressed concerns about his safety.

The hearing for the Toshakhana case at the district court was presided over by Judge Humayun Dilawar. After marking his attendance, Judge Dilawar allowed Imran Khan to leave the proceedings.

Toshakhana case trial

Just two days before this incident, a trial court in Islamabad had granted a one-day exemption to Imran Khan from appearing in the Toshakhana case.

The case was filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and involved allegations of concealing details about state gifts. It is related to the allegations leveled by the ruling government that Khan failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana during his tenure as prime minister.

In March, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against Khan in the case.

Non-bailable arrest warrant

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan.

The warrant was directed to the Islamabad police chief, instructing them to arrest Imran Khan and present him before the ECP on the following day, Tuesday.

This action was taken in connection with a contempt case against him. The ECP had previously ordered the release of the warrant on July 11 after Imran Khan failed to appear before the commission.

The contempt proceedings were initiated by the ECP last year against Imran Khan, along with PTI party leader Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. The accusations were related to their alleged use of "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

Now, with the non-bailable arrest warrant issued, the ECP is seeking to enforce its order and ensure Imran Khan's appearance in the contempt case.