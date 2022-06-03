Myanmar junta to carry out country’s first judicial executions in more than three decades

Myanmar has not seen a single judicial execution since 1990 but that is all about to change. The country’s junta is all set to carry out the execution of Phyo Zeya Thaw, a prominent democracy activist who was also a part of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. A spokesman confirmed to AFP that the activist was convicted of terrorism and will become the first judicial execution in more than three decades. Spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said that democracy activist Ko Jimmy and two others will also be executed. The four people were part of the anti-coup activists who were handed death sentences as part of the crackdown process when the military seized back the power in Myanmar last year.

"They continued the legal process of appealing and sending a request letter for the amendment of the sentence," said junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun according to an AFP report.

"But the court rejected their appeal and request. There is no other step after that," he added.

Kyaw Min Yu, who is also known as Jimmy, is a prominent pro-democracy activist and his execution along with Phyo Zeya Thaw may result in public unrest among the citizens of Myanmar.

The spokesman also said that the two other men were sentenced to death in connection to the murder of woman who they thought was an informer for the junta in Yangon.

While the news has already created a lot of ripples in Myanmar and all around the world, the spokesman also said that no official date has been set for the executions.