Anti-hypersonic tech? China claims it has developed AI powered defence against hypersonic missiles

Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 04:08 PM(IST)

China has been working on hypersonic technology for years. It is almost impossible to track the path of the hypersonic missile due to its unpredictable trajectory.

According to reports, Chinese scientists have developed technology which can predict the course of a hypersonic glide missile as it hits the target in what can be called an anti-hypersonic technology.

China has been working on hypersonic technology for years. A rocket is used to launch a hypersonic glide vehicle when it hits a target.

It is almost impossible to track the path of the hypersonic missile due to its unpredictable trajectory.

However, according to Chinese researchers, an AI-powered air defence system can reportedly predict the trajectory of the missile and launch a counterattack within minutes.

(Photograph:AFP)